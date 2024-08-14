Madras Book Club hosts conversation on a book that brings alive history for children in Chennai

History is often considered a boring subject and all about dates and places. Author and historian Pradeep Chakravarthy’s ‘A History of South India for Children: From prehistory to Vijayanagara’ demystifies history and attempts to bring alive the life and culture of yesteryears.

In a conversation about the book at an event organised by Madras Book Club in the city on Wednesday, Mr. Chakravarthy and Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited gave the audience, a glimpse of the aspects covered in the book and shined light on the interesting facts from the pages of history.

With 12 chapters covering people from various walks of life — from kings, courtiers to sculptors, builders and spiritual leaders — the 400-page book explores history from prehistory to Vijayanagara period and is peppered with illustrations, flow charts and photographs.

Noting that each page of the book is laced with wise and balanced perspectives, Ms.Lakshman said it was a meticulous effort to bring fascinating chapters of history, free of bias, alive for the next generation, particularly in the contemporary times of polarisation and distortion of the past.

Asked about the genesis of the book, Mr. Chakravarthy said history textbooks often do not delve into the lives of people of the past. The book in its various chapters, including those on clothes, entertainment, literature, science and technology, and religion, explored south India’s rich legacy and simplified history for young minds and adults alike.

The author read excerpts from the book and also elaborated on the struggles to unearth details documented in various texts across South Indian languages and Sanskrit. Many manuscripts are waiting to be translated in Kerala, he said.

While interest in reading history is growing among children, many of them know only very little of Indian history and heritage, he added. The book is available both online and in stores.

