‘Madras as an Emotion’ art exhibition inaugurated at Lalit Kala Akademi

The ‘Madras as an Emotion’ art exhibition, which is a collaboration between the Madras Art Weekend, The Hindu Made of Chennai, and the Indicus Paints opened on Friday at Lalit Kala Akademi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition features works of 40 artistes that capture the essence of Madras. It will be on till September 11.

The event was inaugurated by J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, and Raylsi R. Ballhatchet, Sustainable Development Advisor (U.K.). “It is wonderful to see how the exhibition has brought together 40 artistes, with each of them capturing the emotions of the city,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Raylsi Ballhatchet said, “When you take a walk around the exhibition, you come across all forms of art here -- from wood work to video installation.”

Upasana Asrani and Pinki Jain, the curators of the event, emphasised its inclusive nature, which also features hearing-impaired artistes. A sign language interpreter was present to translate the speeches made during the inauguration.

With an artwork titled, ‘For Madras’, Shiva Ravishankar, 18, is among the youngest artistes featured in the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another featured artiste, Mahalakshmi Somasundar, shared her ideas about Chennai’s historic clockworks through her work, ‘Waves of Time.’ “I wanted to bring attention to the iconic clockworks, which, at once point in time, were prominent in the city,” Ms. Mahalakshmi said.

Among the diverse artworks was also a video installation by Dhivya Ravishankar. It explored the societal pressures faced by couples without children.

There is no entry fee for the event and the participants are required to scan the QR code for registration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.