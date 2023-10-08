Madley Road Junction turns chaotic with unregulated parking, encroachments

October 08, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

Last week, B. Kannan, a resident of Rangan Street in T. Nagar, had to head to a hospital in Vadapalani for his check-up and it took nearly 40 minutes for him to just cross the junction near the T. Nagar Bus Terminus.

Lack of traffic regulation, congestion, and unregulated parking have led to chaos at the signal near the T. Nagar Bus Terminus and Madley Road Junction, residents say.

Trouble at peak hours

With hordes of textile and jewellery establishments close by and frequent movement of buses, the congestion is at its maximum during peak hours and weekends.

“Even if I place an order through a food delivery app in the evening, on numerous occasions, it gets inordinately delayed — and sometimes cancelled, because the delivery executive is unable to reach my residence due to the traffic,” Mr. Kannan says. “If we need an ambulance to reach my residence, it will be too late by the time it picks its way through the traffic and arrives here,” he adds.

Long-time residents of the area say that more policemen should man this junction and regulate the traffic.

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of Motilal Street at T. Nagar, says the situation has worsened in the last couple of months. With the festival season approaching, he will dread driving through the junction, he says.

Residents say the commercial establishments that spend crores of rupees on building their structures should also create adequate parking space for the shoppers instead of letting them park their vehicles on service lanes and roads. “We need additional traffic policemen not only for regulating the traffic but also for banning the illegal parking of vehicles on Usman Road and Burkit Road. Only then will the pedestrians be able to walk through this stretch,” Mr. Jayaraman says.

Plea for measures

Sridharan, a resident of Nathamuni Street at T. Nagar, says the authorities should take immediate measures to remove the encroachments in this area so as to bring in the much-needed relief. “The encroachments have only grown more with time. If they are not removed, they will exacerbate the congestion,” he says.