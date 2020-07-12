Madipakkam’s pincode issue resolved

CHENNAI

12 July 2020 00:02 IST

Some streets were earlier allotted pin code of Old Pallavaram post office

Residents of some streets of Madipakkam, who faced confusion and delay as they were served with a pin code of another locality, may soon have a respite. They would get to use the pin code of Madipakkam in their addresses from July 13.

T.V. Sundari, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Tambaram division, said postal services to some streets in Madipakkam were delivered through Old Pallavaram post office with the pin code of 600117. The streets, including Rajarajeswari Avenue, Ganga Street, Krishna Nagar 1st to 5th Streets, Rainbow Colony first and second street and Saminathan Street, would get to use Madipakkam pin code of 600 091.

Residents of these streets would begin to get their postal delivery from Madipakkam post office from July 13 and they can start using the new pin code from now. Speed posts and parcels would often have to be redirected from Old Pallavaram post office due to the different pin code.

This has been done based on the residents’ request and for speedy delivery of speed posts, parcels and money orders. Some of them had faced issues in the registration office too, she said.