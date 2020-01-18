Madipakkam RWA initiates awareness drive on waste segregation

Madipakkam North East Residents’ Welfare Association (MANERWA), comprising residents from Sadasivam Nagar, Ram Nagar (South) and Rajaji Nagar), have started an awareness drive in the neighbourhood for responsible waste disposal.

Association president M. Anbalagan and additional general secretary Ramanujan C. have been going from one street to another distributing pamphlets on waste segregation and disposal.

Says M. Anbalagan, “We are urging the residents to segregate the trash before handing it over to the conservancy staff and not dump them on the streets if the workers don’t turn up or come late. We have suggested that the residents can instead leave the bins on the premises for the workers to pick up.”

The Association, after obtaining permission from Greater Chennai Police, have put up information boards on Sadasivam Nagar Third Cross Nagar warning against unauthorised parking.

“Tipplers visiting a liquor outlet on Madipakkam Road often park their motorcycles on the streets and pavements, blocking pedestrians path. Some tipplers often pass out outside the gates of residences, causing inconvenience to the residents,” claims Ramanujam.

CCTV cameras have been installed as part of safety and security measures, which has brought down the tipplers’ nuisance by a notch, he adds.