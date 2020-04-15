Madipakkam RWA extends support to Amma Unavagam canteens in Zone 14

Madipakkam: Madipakkam North East Residents Welfare Association distributed around 200 kilograms of grocery and rice to Amma Unavagam canteens at Zone 14 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Amma Unavagam canteens are cooking for migrant labourers camped at various Corporation-run shelters.

The association distributed the same to conservancy workers and field workers of Tangedco and primary health centres in Madipakkam.

Besides, Madipakkam North East Residents Welfare Association and residents of House of Hiranandani, Egattur, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, distributed grocery and vegetables to call drivers.

***

Tambaram: The Tambaram circle of Seva Bharathi distributed rice, grocery and food packets to the staff at Central Warehousing Corporation, Tambaram Sanatorium. Besides, they were given Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction believed to build immunity. The organisation also distributed food packets to the needy at Tambaram Sanatorium, Thiruneermalai and Chitlapakkam.

***

Pallavaram: Members of Tamil Nadu Bank Employees Federation distributed groceries to more than 160 Narikuravar families at Pallavaram. The initiative was led by C. H. Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association

***

Palavakkam: M. Madhu, a social activist, distributed food packets to the underprivelged in Palavakkam.

***

Chitlapakkam: Chitlapakkam Rising, a voluntary group which engages in restoration of Chitlapakkam Eri, has started the second phase of the clothes collection drive. The collected clothes will be distributed to the poor.

Recently, the group distributed around 250 clothes to the underprivileged in Tambaram Sanatorium.

Sunil Jayaram, member, Chitlapakkam Rising, says, “We request the people to donate clean clothes. Those willing to donate can send a message through Whatsapp.”

The Whatsapp number is 98656 79123.