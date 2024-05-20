GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madipakkam residents put to hardship by damaged roads due to ongoing drainage works

Following the recent rain, the dug-up roads have become slushy and unnavigable, making things worse for residents

Published - May 20, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
An unfinished drain on Kuberan Nagar 13th Street Extension in Madipakkam.

An unfinished drain on Kuberan Nagar 13th Street Extension in Madipakkam. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Residents of several street extensions at Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam have been put to hardship due to severely damaged roads for over a year due to the ongoing works by both the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). While the former has been laying sewer lines, the latter has been constructing a storm-water drain network.

Following the recent rain, the dug-up roads have become slushy and unnavigable, making things worse for residents. R. Ramesh, a resident of the locality and a member of the Madipakkam South East Youth Welfare Association, said their biggest grievance was the slow progress of the works. Due to the poor condition of the roads, school pickups are avoided and no autorickshaws or cabs are willing to take a booking in the area, the residents said, and added that even ambulances were reluctant to enter the area.

Recently, Saravanan, another resident, said he and his son fell from their bike and were injured due to the badly damaged roads.

An executive engineer of the GCC said: “The civic body has asked Metrowater to complete the work and clean up the site. We have asked them to do a temporary restoration to make the roads motorable for residents. The GCC has also been receiving complaints that the dug-up roads have turned slushy because of summer rain, and we have engaged earthmovers to make the roads motorable.”

Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh said that after the Metrowater completed the sewer laying work, the GCC would relay the roads. He added that the work on these projects would be sped up.

