Madipakkam resident recalls days in tinsel town

He has donned many characters on the silver screen — villain, father, judge, police officer and a doctor.

During a conversation with C. R. Parthibhan, who is 86 years old now, he not only recalls those roles clearly, but also makes incisive comments about present-day cinema.

This resident of Madipakkam is aware of all the latest releases in Tamil cinema and is a diehard fan of Vijay Sethupathi.

He made his acting debut in ‘Insaniyat’, a super-hit Hindi film that hit the screens over over sixty years ago.

Parthibhan has acted in more than 100 films and these assignments have included working alongside legends like Sivaji Ganesan, M.G. Ramachandran, Gemini Ganesan, Nagesh, Jai Shankar, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

“I have played significant roles in Sange Muzhangu, Navarathinam, Naan Aanaiyittal, Thanga Magan, Moondru Mugam, Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri, Kozhi Koovuthu, and Magalir Mattum,” adds Parthibhan Hailing from Vellore, Parthibhan completed his schooling at Ambur and came to Madras for higher education in 1946.

He graduated in economics from Loyola College.

After passing the Madras Public Service Commission Examination, he joined the Secretariat. There, he got an opportunity to showcase his theatre skills.

He would act in the plays staged by the satff of the Secretariat; and also in plays staged by Iyal-Isai-Nadaga-Manram.

“I played the main role in Alexander The Great and Mary Magdalene. I wanted to act in films after watching Sivaji Ganesan’s Parasakthi. Immediately, I left the job at the Secretariat and joined Gemini Studios, where I was selected to act in Insaniyat,” he says.Parthibahn was honoured with Dr. Sivaji Ganesan Memorial Award by Sivaji Prabhu Charities Trust for his outstanding contribution to Indian Stage and Cinema in 2014.

And in 2016, he was felicitated by South Indian Artistes’ Association as part of the Tamil cinema centenary year celebration in 2016.

