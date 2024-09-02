ADVERTISEMENT

MadeofChennai | Triplicane is my favourite place in Chennai: Bharathi Baskar

Published - September 02, 2024 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathi Baskar | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Public speaker Bharathi Baskar on the things she learnt growing up in the city

ADVERTISEMENT

I was born and raised in Chennai, and my fondest memories are tied to the area where I grew up — Triplicane. From the Parthasarathy Temple to my school — Lady Willingdon School — it was a unique experience. A few people get the chance to study in a school close to the beach. So, Triplicane will always be my favourite place in Chennai.

After the 1990s, when the bank I worked for opened a branch here, the city began to change with digital screens becoming a common sight. I grew up witnessing these transformations.

Growing up near Triplicane taught me how to handle anything that comes my way — whether it’s standing up for myself, offering a handshake, forgiving, or adapting to different people and situations. Happy birthday, Chennai. I’m proudly made of Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Click on the link to watch the interview: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_abAT3S_RA/?igsh=cnBnN3poM2NobDJ2

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US