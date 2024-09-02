MadeofChennai | Triplicane is my favourite place in Chennai: Bharathi Baskar

Public speaker Bharathi Baskar on the things she learnt growing up in the city

I was born and raised in Chennai, and my fondest memories are tied to the area where I grew up — Triplicane. From the Parthasarathy Temple to my school — Lady Willingdon School — it was a unique experience. A few people get the chance to study in a school close to the beach. So, Triplicane will always be my favourite place in Chennai.

After the 1990s, when the bank I worked for opened a branch here, the city began to change with digital screens becoming a common sight. I grew up witnessing these transformations.

Growing up near Triplicane taught me how to handle anything that comes my way — whether it’s standing up for myself, offering a handshake, forgiving, or adapting to different people and situations. Happy birthday, Chennai. I’m proudly made of Chennai.

Click on the link to watch the interview: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_abAT3S_RA/?igsh=cnBnN3poM2NobDJ2