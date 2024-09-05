ADVERTISEMENT

MadeofChennai | Saranya Ponvannan on her memorable childhood outings in Chennai

Published - September 05, 2024 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Actress Saranya Ponvannan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Actor and entrepreneur Saranya Ponvannan shares treasured memories of going out in Chennai

I’m basically a Roman Catholic. I was born and raised in Chennai. One of my fondest memories from childhood was when our parents would take us to Adyar Velankanni Church. We’d pack our dinner, attend the church service, then head to the beach to eat, and eventually make our way back home. These outings were truly special to us. 

Back then, with no malls or similar distractions, such simple pleasures left a lasting impression. I also used to go to St. Anthony’s Church on Armenian Street. My mother would take me there by bus, and on the way, she’d buy me padhani (a drink made from palmyra palm leaves) at the Kamadhenu building. I haven’t had padhani since, and it remains one of my fondest memories.

Nowadays, malls are fine, but I never go alone — I always feel a bit lost. Youngsters seem to navigate them with ease, but for me, going to the mall by myself feels like a big challenge. But I do love going to the mall with my daughters; I love shopping, and the experience of shopping and watching movies with popcorn makes for a pleasurable outing.

