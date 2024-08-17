GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MadeofChennai: Ramesh Krishnan on tennis and childhood in Chennai

Published - August 17, 2024 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Krishnan, former tennis player, shares some happy memories from his childhood in Chennai

“Chennai has been home to me. I mean... to set the record straight, I was born in Thanjavur, but my parents were living here in Chennai; so, I’ve always been a ‘Chennai vaasi’, to use the term, and there was a period when I was playing active tennis... when I was not here that often. Other than that, Chennai has been a part of me all along. 

I did my schooling here. That’s some of my fondest memories: lots of friends from school; playing with friends on the streets; and then again going to school. I think I have had a very happy childhood. 

Well, I guess the city grows on you. I think I have to credit my grandfather for that. He used to live in Tenkasi, and he felt he had to move to Chennai to give his son a better opportunity. And I think I was able to piggyback along. So, that way, Chennai has given me a lot of opportunities. We had a tennis court at home, which was a rarity in other parts of the country. But, in Chennai, we could manage it. I think it had a lot of importance in my becoming a good tennis player. 

Happy birthday, Chennai. And I’m very proud to say that I’m made of Chennai.”

Scan the QR code to watch the interview, or visit: https://bit.ly/3AoLIDT

