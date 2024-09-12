MadeofChennai | From childhood memories to cycling trails in Chennai

Ramanujar Moulana, cyclist and author, shares his fondest memories of Chennai

During my childhood years, the Madras Zoo was located near Chennai Central Railway Station before it was moved to Vandalur. My grandfather often took me to the zoo, which was followed by a stopover at Moore Market, and the outing never came to an end without a visit to Mount Road Bilal.

The city of my childhood years seems to be totally different to the present times. Life then was at its own pace and options were less, but now everything has changed and just at a touch of a mobile phone almost anything is at your doorstep. Fortunately, the city has adapted to this transition in its own special way and that’s the beauty of Madras.

Every ride I take to explore the city is a Made of Chennai moment! One day, during my ride in North Chennai, it started raining heavily and I took shelter near a private cemetery. Along with me were young boxers training at the place, and upon knowing me, their coach, an elderly man, spoke at length about the boxing legacy of North Madras. I never knew this legacy was so rich until I watched the movie Sarpatta Parambarai in which the boxers I met were a part of. Lo behold, the entire boxing history of North Madras was in front of my eyes and I was awestruck.

Even though The Hindu has been a part of the daily morning rituals, my association with The Hindu was through S. Muthiah, the Chronicler of Madras. It was Muthiah sir’s writings about the city in The Hindu Metroplus that showed me a path, and being a cyclist, it helped me curate cycling trails.

Mr. Moulana’s punchline for Chennai: Madras for All, All for Madras!