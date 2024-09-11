ADVERTISEMENT

MadeofChennai | Every memory of mine is from Chennai: Navin Chandar

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Navin Chandar | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Flautist Navin Chandar on how Chennai’s high energy vibe influences him

One of my fondest memories is how I learnt my music here, from my gurus N. Kesi, K. V. Ramanujan and T. V. Gopalakrishnan. Every memory of mine is from here. When I go out of Chennai on a tour, especially on long tours, and return, there is a special feeling I experience when I get closer to the city. It is unexplainable. Phew, I’m back home, that’s the feel I get. Chennai has a high energy vibe and that influences me and that’s something I love about Chennai.

