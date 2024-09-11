MadeofChennai | Every memory of mine is from Chennai: Navin Chandar

Flautist Navin Chandar on how Chennai’s high energy vibe influences him

One of my fondest memories is how I learnt my music here, from my gurus N. Kesi, K. V. Ramanujan and T. V. Gopalakrishnan. Every memory of mine is from here. When I go out of Chennai on a tour, especially on long tours, and return, there is a special feeling I experience when I get closer to the city. It is unexplainable. Phew, I’m back home, that’s the feel I get. Chennai has a high energy vibe and that influences me and that’s something I love about Chennai.

To watch the interview, click on the link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_xchOXSHaZ/?igsh=MTB0NHMyd3N3d2o5MA==