GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MadeofChennai | Every memory of mine is from Chennai: Navin Chandar

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Navin Chandar

Navin Chandar | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Flautist Navin Chandar on how Chennai’s high energy vibe influences him

One of my fondest memories is how I learnt my music here, from my gurus N. Kesi, K. V. Ramanujan and T. V. Gopalakrishnan. Every memory of mine is from here. When I go out of Chennai on a tour, especially on long tours, and return, there is a special feeling I experience when I get closer to the city. It is unexplainable. Phew, I’m back home, that’s the feel I get. Chennai has a high energy vibe and that influences me and that’s something I love about Chennai.

To watch the interview, click on the link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_xchOXSHaZ/?igsh=MTB0NHMyd3N3d2o5MA==

Published - September 11, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.