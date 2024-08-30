ADVERTISEMENT

MadeofChennai | Chennai is my city, my joy and my pride, says neonatologist Deepa Hariharan

Published - August 30, 2024 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deepa Hariharan, Neonatologist | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Neonatologist Deepa Hariharan on the connection with her patients and the city 

ADVERTISEMENT

When I first came back and started my clinical practice in Chennai, the one thing that really struck me was the emotional connection with patients. The very first sick premature baby who weighed one kilo, whom I treated was in Chennai. When the patient got discharged, they were in tears. They hugged me and expressed so much of love and affection, which I feel is the affection Chennai has showered on me. 

Since then, I wanted to continue my practice in Chennai and not move abroad even when opportunities came my way. So, it was the emotional connection with the very first patient that made me stay back in Chennai and since then I have bonded with thousands of families in Chennai. That is something I find very unique about this city as a doctor. Patients are very bonded to their doctor, and we too feel a part of their family. I think I’m a part of twenty to thirty thousand families and this bonding, I could have never got had I lived anywhere else. This is like the fondest part of Chennai for me.

Happy birthday, Chennai. I am made of Chennai. Chennai is my city, my joy, my pride.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Click to watch the video https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_SkHazSc8J/?igsh=N210YjczamtrYnc5

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US