MadeofChennai | Chennai is my city, my joy and my pride, says neonatologist Deepa Hariharan

Published - August 30, 2024 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Deepa Hariharan, Neonatologist

Deepa Hariharan, Neonatologist | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Neonatologist Deepa Hariharan on the connection with her patients and the city 

When I first came back and started my clinical practice in Chennai, the one thing that really struck me was the emotional connection with patients. The very first sick premature baby who weighed one kilo, whom I treated was in Chennai. When the patient got discharged, they were in tears. They hugged me and expressed so much of love and affection, which I feel is the affection Chennai has showered on me. 

Since then, I wanted to continue my practice in Chennai and not move abroad even when opportunities came my way. So, it was the emotional connection with the very first patient that made me stay back in Chennai and since then I have bonded with thousands of families in Chennai. That is something I find very unique about this city as a doctor. Patients are very bonded to their doctor, and we too feel a part of their family. I think I’m a part of twenty to thirty thousand families and this bonding, I could have never got had I lived anywhere else. This is like the fondest part of Chennai for me.

Happy birthday, Chennai. I am made of Chennai. Chennai is my city, my joy, my pride.

Click to watch the video https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_SkHazSc8J/?igsh=N210YjczamtrYnc5

