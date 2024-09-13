ADVERTISEMENT

MadeofChennai | Chennai has taught me a lot, says musician Sumesh Narayanan

Published - September 13, 2024 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sumesh Narayanan  | Photo Credit: SHYAMAKRISHNAN

Musician Sumesh Narayanan reflects on his deep affection for the beach and Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

My fondest memories, undoubtedly, come from my school days at Besant Nagar St. John’s English School and Junior College. The beach was just a couple of streets away from our school, so we were there all the time — whether it was for football practice before and after school, athletics, march pasts, or sports day events.

We practically visited the beach every day during those 10 years of school, making it incredibly special to me. I love Elliot’s Beach and have watched it change over the years.

Madras has been my home all my life. As a budding musician, I used to travel with my instrument and a change of clothes, taking buses to various venues. I would change into my performance outfit, play, and then switch back. I even bought extra tickets for my instrument — these memories are very dear to me. Growing up in Chennai has been a profound experience. I have learnt a lot from the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

I recall a moment when I was returning from the airport and had just got into a cab. The driver spoke to me in English with some Hindi words mixed in, clearly trying hard to communicate and figure out directions. I eventually asked him, why he was speaking in English, and he stopped the car to ask, “Sir, neenga Tamil ah?” He had assumed I was a North Indian. When I told him, “Thalaivaa, I’m proper Tamil,” his face lit up, and I realised how proud I am of being a Tamil from Madras.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US