MadeofChennai | Chennai has taught me a lot, says musician Sumesh Narayanan

Musician Sumesh Narayanan reflects on his deep affection for the beach and Chennai

My fondest memories, undoubtedly, come from my school days at Besant Nagar St. John’s English School and Junior College. The beach was just a couple of streets away from our school, so we were there all the time — whether it was for football practice before and after school, athletics, march pasts, or sports day events.

We practically visited the beach every day during those 10 years of school, making it incredibly special to me. I love Elliot’s Beach and have watched it change over the years.

Madras has been my home all my life. As a budding musician, I used to travel with my instrument and a change of clothes, taking buses to various venues. I would change into my performance outfit, play, and then switch back. I even bought extra tickets for my instrument — these memories are very dear to me. Growing up in Chennai has been a profound experience. I have learnt a lot from the city.

I recall a moment when I was returning from the airport and had just got into a cab. The driver spoke to me in English with some Hindi words mixed in, clearly trying hard to communicate and figure out directions. I eventually asked him, why he was speaking in English, and he stopped the car to ask, “Sir, neenga Tamil ah?” He had assumed I was a North Indian. When I told him, “Thalaivaa, I’m proper Tamil,” his face lit up, and I realised how proud I am of being a Tamil from Madras.

