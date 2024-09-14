MadeofChennai | Chennai has done wonders for me: Vyjayantimala Bali

Vyjayantimala Bali, bharatanatyam veteran and former Member of Parliament, shares her memories of growing up in Chennai

Memories of Chennai are beautiful and fill my mind now and again. Coming from a conservative family, my birth took place in Tiruvallikeni, facing Sri Parthasarathy Temple. My younger years were spent getting ingrained and enchanted by sound of the temple bells and chanting of shlokas.

Despite my family shifting from Tiruvallikeni to T.Nagar, of course I was sad for missing that atmosphere, temple processions and others, but I was to join the Presentation Convent, Church Park. I was quite excited about it and enjoyed my life there. Alongside, came my Bharatanatyam, which I was longing to learn.

My grandmother Yadugiri Devi was deeply rooted to our rich Indian tradition and culture. So, with Bharatanatyam, I was also learning Carnatic music, because she strongly believed that music was a must and dance and music went hand-in-hand. I also had a Veena teacher. I always had a great liking for Piano. Then, I started taking Piano lessons in my Convent.

The most memorable and interesting event that took place in Chennai was my ‘Arangetram’ (first dance debut). There were a lot of invitees and after a round of applause and appreciation, the incident paved the way for many more Bharatanatyam performances in India and abroad. Some prestigious performances abroad where I was invited as the first Indian dancer, included The United Nations, Sydney Royal Opera.

Whenever I travelled, I longed to get back to my Chennai. Chennai has done wonders for me. I was even launched as a new face in a Tamil movie ‘Vazhkai’ which became a big hit. Also, winning the Lok Sabha election from the South Madras Constituency twice in 1984 and 1989, was a matter of great pride and honour as I got an opportunity to connect with and serve the people of Chennai.