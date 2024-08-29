GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MadeofChennai | Chennai defines my life: cricketer Thirush Kamini

Published - August 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Thirush Kamini

Thirush Kamini | Photo Credit: TH Instagram

Indian cricketer Thirush Kamini on Chennai’s link with cricket

I think Chennai, as a city, has given me so much. Right from my schooling, college, to when I started playing cricket, the city has taught me a lot. Instead of picking out one fondest memory, I want to say that the city defines my life. 

I’ve played across the world. But the reason Chennai is very special to me is, only in this city, people celebrate cricket as a sport. On some occasions, I think I got the name [of the teams] right, one time when India and Pakistan were playing, even when Pakistan was playing well, people supported the game and encouraged good cricket. So, I think overall, cricket and Chennai have a special connect.

And also, when people from other places come here, and if they play well, irrespective of which city, state, or country they are from, I think Chennaiites have this special quality to recognise and appreciate their talent.

Click to watch the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_P9tARyd8l/?igsh=d2s4OXVuZDg5cm43

