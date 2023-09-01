HamberMenu
Made of Chennai marathon on September 3

September 01, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A marathon of 5 km and 10 km would be held on September 3 as part of the Made of Chennai celebration.

Powered by Chennai Runners, the run will start at Swami Sivananda Salai and end at Island Grounds (Gate 8). The marathon being held as part of The Hindu Festival of Chennai, could be checked out on the Instagram page of The Hindu. The race under the 10 km category would start at 5.30 a.m. and 5 km at 6 a.m.

The participants of the run can collect the T-shirts at the Centenary Hall of P.S. Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organisers have made arrangements for parking of vehicles at Gate-6 of Island Grounds. To know more about the run, check out The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai is organised in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation and in association with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, CMRL and Mark Metro. The other partners for the marathon include DRA Homes, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Studio Green, AGS Entertainment Kalpathi S. Aghoram and Capital Works, Apollo Hospitals, Radio City, Parry’s, On The Streets of Chennai, and Urbaser Sumeet.

