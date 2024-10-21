‘Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam 2024’ contest winners felicitated in Chennai

The Hindu Downtown’s ‘Made of Chennai Kolu Kondattam 2024’ contest held between October 3 and 7 concluded with the felicitation of winners on October 20 in the city. Three winners and 10 consolation prize winners were selected from each split edition of the hyperlocal supplement — Downtown. The event commenced with an elegant dance performance by the students of Kalaimamani Srimathi, followed by Anitha Guha’s Bharathanjali. The audience were enthralled by the lively dance performances.

The winners of the contest are Sundhya, Srividya and Veena Krishnan, Shreeya VR, Mythili Nithyanand, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Usha Mahalingam, Bhanumathy. S, P. Hemalatha, Anita. A, Kala Nagarajan, Shalini Rajasekar, Prema Janardan, Purnima Mannar, Vasudha, Neha C. Mouli and N.K. Srinivasa Rajagopalachari.

The winners were felicitated by Y. V. Niranjan, Managing Director of Gopuram Products, K.S. Natrajan, Principal, Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, M. Kumaravelan, Managing Director of Madras Coffee House and Rithi Sakthi, Propretrix, Amman Sarees.

The title of the contest was presented by Gopuram Products and co-presented by ITC Mangaldeep. The associate partners were Aroma ghee and Rajamanickam Mudaliyar Company. The gifts were presented by Aachi Masala, Medimix, NAGA Products, P.S. Tamarind, Maestro Multi Cooker Electric, Cotton House, Amman Sarees, Wonder Diamonds, A1-Chips, Repute, RAS Chekku Oil and Hanbao. The Food Partner was Madras Coffee House and Education Partner was Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani.