MadeofChennai | Chennai makes you realise your dreams: Hip Hop Tamizha

Updated - September 04, 2024 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Singer and musician Hip Hop Tamizha on how Chennai became his home

Singer and musician Hip Hop Tamizha talks about how he settled in the city and began to love it. “We used to do battle rap when I came to Chennai and that is a fond memory. 

“Initially, it was very tough here, but gradually I began to like the city. I come from Coimbatore which is a rather slow city. Chennai is quite fast-paced and it took a bit of time for me to adjust here, but now it’s my home. I came here with a lot of dreams. This is a city which makes you realise your dreams. I have seen and heard such stories, and it is rightly called Vandharai Vaazha Vaikkum Chennai. The Hindu has been supporting me since the beginning of my career till today.”

Click to watch the interview: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_fgrxPSeHl/?igsh=MXJkNDZjaTZyMmlpcQ==

Published - September 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST

