ADVERTISEMENT

Made of Chennai: From poems to collages, readers share their love for Chennai

Updated - November 07, 2024 04:26 pm IST

The entries received for the ‘Dear Chennai, with love’ initiative by The Hindu Made of Chennai, captured the city in all its glory

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja

Art by Subhashree Sridhar

In a blue patterned scroll, P Mary writes what Chennai means to her. “A city of dreams, come what may,” reads a line from her poem. On a yellow postcard, K Prasanna Pandian sketches a number of famous landmarks – the Central Railway Station, Anna Nagar tower park and Ripon buildings. “Chennai, a city of endless energy,” says R Sethubai, in his letter to the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Art by Abirami

These were among the many entries received as a part of ‘Dear Chennai, with love’, an initiative by The Hindu Made of Chennai to commemorate World Post Day, celebrated in October. The formats were varied; sketches, poetry, scrapbooks, essays, and even collages, but the love for the city tied it all together.

Art by Anisha Maria

  For many, it was a chance to soak in some nostalgia as well. Priscilla Yazhini’s sketch of an old gate at the Madras Christian College was captioned, ‘The new gate has no trace of the past, but I have memories that will last’. For R K Kumari, Chennai was the ‘vibrant charmer’ when she first visited in the summer of 1978 from Tirunelveli on a vacation. In her letter, she fondly recalled being awestruck by the hustle and bustle of mount road. For the city’s younger residents, there is a lot about the city that they are growing up in that they are falling in love with. 11 year old K J Jishnu sent in a finger painting of the Marina beach lighthouse, and said he was inspired by the architecture.

Art by Aishvarya Ashok

  Among the many correspondences from people from other cities expressing their love for the city was Babitha Babu’s inland letter in beautiful calligraphy, all the way from Kollam, in which she referred to the city as a ‘beautiful neighbour’. Poetry, musings about the language, the sea, the architecture, heritage and more featured on a number of postcards from the students of the University of Madras.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Art by Prasanna Pandian

  In all the sketches and odes to the city which made up the entries, one thing was evident –  the city’s many myriad facets capture one’s imagination like no other. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US