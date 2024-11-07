Made of Chennai| From poems to collages, readers share their love for Chennai

In a blue patterned scroll, P Mary writes what Chennai means to her. “A city of dreams, come what may,” reads a line from her poem. On a yellow postcard, K Prasanna Pandian sketches a number of famous landmarks – the Central Railway Station, Anna Nagar tower park and Ripon buildings. “Chennai, a city of endless energy,” says R Sethubai, in his letter to the city.

These were among the many entries received as a part of ‘Dear Chennai, with love’, an initiative by The Hindu Made of Chennai to commemorate World Post Day, celebrated in October. The formats were varied; sketches, poetry, scrapbooks, essays, and even collages, but the love for the city tied it all together.

For many, it was a chance to soak in some nostalgia as well. Priscilla Yazhini’s sketch of an old gate at the Madras Christian College was captioned, ‘The new gate has no trace of the past, but I have memories that will last’. For R K Kumari, Chennai was the ‘vibrant charmer’ when she first visited in the summer of 1978 from Tirunelveli on a vacation. In her letter, she fondly recalled being awestruck by the hustle and bustle of mount road. For the city’s younger residents, there is a lot about the city that they are growing up in that they are falling in love with. 11 year old K J Jishnu sent in a finger painting of the Marina beach lighthouse, and said he was inspired by the architecture.

Among the many correspondences from people from other cities expressing their love for the city was Babitha Babu’s inland letter in beautiful calligraphy, all the way from Kollam, in which she referred to the city as a ‘beautiful neighbour’. Poetry, musings about the language, the sea, the architecture, heritage and more featured on a number of postcards from the students of the University of Madras.

In all the sketches and odes to the city which made up the entries, one thing was evident – the city’s many myriad facets capture one’s imagination like no other.