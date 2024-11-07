 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Made of Chennai| From poems to collages, readers share their love for Chennai

The entries received for the ‘Dear Chennai, with love’ initiative by The Hindu Made of Chennai, captured the city in all its glory

Published - November 07, 2024 03:31 pm IST

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja
Art by Subhashree Sridhar

Art by Subhashree Sridhar

In a blue patterned scroll, P Mary writes what Chennai means to her. “A city of dreams, come what may,” reads a line from her poem. On a yellow postcard, K Prasanna Pandian sketches a number of famous landmarks – the Central Railway Station, Anna Nagar tower park and Ripon buildings. “Chennai, a city of endless energy,” says R Sethubai, in his letter to the city. 

Art by Abirami

Art by Abirami

These were among the many entries received as a part of ‘Dear Chennai, with love’, an initiative by The Hindu Made of Chennai to commemorate World Post Day, celebrated in October. The formats were varied; sketches, poetry, scrapbooks, essays, and even collages, but the love for the city tied it all together.

Art by Anisha Maria

Art by Anisha Maria

  For many, it was a chance to soak in some nostalgia as well. Priscilla Yazhini’s sketch of an old gate at the Madras Christian College was captioned, ‘The new gate has no trace of the past, but I have memories that will last’. For R K Kumari, Chennai was the ‘vibrant charmer’ when she first visited in the summer of 1978 from Tirunelveli on a vacation. In her letter, she fondly recalled being awestruck by the hustle and bustle of mount road. For the city’s younger residents, there is a lot about the city that they are growing up in that they are falling in love with. 11 year old K J Jishnu sent in a finger painting of the Marina beach lighthouse, and said he was inspired by the architecture.

Art by Aishvarya Ashok

Art by Aishvarya Ashok

  Among the many correspondences from people from other cities expressing their love for the city was Babitha Babu’s inland letter in beautiful calligraphy, all the way from Kollam, in which she referred to the city as a ‘beautiful neighbour’. Poetry, musings about the language, the sea, the architecture, heritage and more featured on a number of postcards from the students of the University of Madras.

Art by Prasanna Pandian

Art by Prasanna Pandian

  In all the sketches and odes to the city which made up the entries, one thing was evident –  the city’s many myriad facets capture one’s imagination like no other. 

Published - November 07, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.