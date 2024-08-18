Made of Chennai: Actor Gouri on bus rides and goli soda

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

My fondest memory of Chennai would be the journey back home from school. I used public transport, and felt that Chennai is always safe. I have been to other cities, but that is my memory [of Chennai] – taking the bus, taking the train, and walking back.

And of course, the food. I love Goli soda. There used to be a shop near our school in Adyar; so we used to stop for some Goli soda, or if we were hungry, we would have kaalaan and all of that.

Tell us about your association with The Hindu?

Me being a journalism student, The Hindu was always considered to be the go-to newspaper, and we would always be told to analyse and review articles written by editors and the reporters of The Hindu.