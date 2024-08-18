ADVERTISEMENT

Made of Chennai: Actor Gouri on bus rides and goli soda

Published - August 18, 2024 07:05 am IST

Actor Gouri G. Kishan reminisces about her school days in Chennai and memories of The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau

Gouri G. Kishan. File.

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

My fondest memory of Chennai would be the journey back home from school. I used public transport, and felt that Chennai is always safe. I have been to other cities, but that is my memory [of Chennai] – taking the bus, taking the train, and walking back.

And of course, the food. I love Goli soda. There used to be a shop near our school in Adyar; so we used to stop for some Goli soda, or if we were hungry, we would have kaalaan and all of that.

Tell us about your association with The Hindu?

Me being a journalism student, The Hindu was always considered to be the go-to newspaper, and we would always be told to analyse and review articles written by editors and the reporters of The Hindu.

Scan the QR code to watch the video.

The video can also be accessed at https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-xG7YqyLSJ/?igsh=dHlxbzhqd3dmMTVj

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US