Made of Chennai: Actor Gouri on bus rides and goli soda

Actor Gouri G. Kishan reminisces about her school days in Chennai and memories of The Hindu

Published - August 18, 2024 07:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gouri G. Kishan. File.

Gouri G. Kishan. File.

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

My fondest memory of Chennai would be the journey back home from school. I used public transport, and felt that Chennai is always safe. I have been to other cities, but that is my memory [of Chennai] – taking the bus, taking the train, and walking back.

And of course, the food. I love Goli soda. There used to be a shop near our school in Adyar; so we used to stop for some Goli soda, or if we were hungry, we would have kaalaan and all of that.

Tell us about your association with The Hindu?

Me being a journalism student, The Hindu was always considered to be the go-to newspaper, and we would always be told to analyse and review articles written by editors and the reporters of The Hindu.

Scan the QR code to watch the video.

The video can also be accessed at https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-xG7YqyLSJ/?igsh=dHlxbzhqd3dmMTVj

