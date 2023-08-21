Made in Madras | Terrace technology to cool down the city

August 21, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

Nothing defines Madras quite like a wave of hot, sultry air hitting your face the moment you enter the city. Mention ‘Madras’ to anyone not of the city, and the immediate reaction is, “Oh the heat!”. And yes, it is hot. But over the years, Madrasis have evolved their own ways of cooling down themselves and their homes. One of these, named after the city, is the ‘Madras Terrace’.

Believed to have been around since the 18th Century, this roofing technique may have been a mingling of British and native engineering, and was seen in both private residences and public buildings, though it is more common now in heritage structures, due to the elaborate process and skilled masonry required for its construction.

It involves the use of wooden beams, generally teak, across the two opposite walls requiring a roof, with each beam placed about 18 to 24 inches apart. Very thin, high density clay bricks, called ‘achikal,’ placed on their edges, diagonally, make up the roof and are bonded with lime mortar. The roof is cured and then strengthened with a layer of limestone, broken bricks and gravel. More layers of bricks and lime mortar could be used as well, with flat tiles topping them.

In the absence of air-conditioners, this multi-layered roofing of natural materials kept homes cool by filtering out hot air; it was also rain resistant and saved the need for periodic roof maintenance. And it was not just Madras, as the technique, at one time, was popular all over Tamil Nadu and South India.

Thus, as Madrasis have always defended: it’s not that hot. Sitting on a porch topped with a Madras Terrace roof and sipping a cool drink is possible. Want to check out an example? The Humayun Mahal of the Chepauk Palace had its Madras Terrace roof restored recently.

