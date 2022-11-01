‘Made in India’ passenger boarding bridges being installed at Chennai airport

They will be open to the passengers next month

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 21:57 IST

The passenger boarding bridges, being installed at the new integrated terminal of Chennai airport, are made in India for the first time.

The bridges comprise a covered passageway which links the terminal building and the aircraft and help passengers enter and exit the flight.

As part of the phase II modernisation project which is in progress at the Chennai airport, these bridges will be open to the passengers next month, according to a press release.

Fifteen passenger boarding bridges will be placed in two phases.

“All passenger boarding bridges come with Advanced Visual Docking Guidance Systems (A-VDGS) which provide active guidance to pilots to support safe, efficient and precise automated aircraft parking during all operating conditions,” the release said.

At present, two bridges, each measuring 47 metres, are installed. They are among the longest ones available at airports in the country.

