Madambakkam Road to be widened

January 25, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ₹13.5-crore work, under which the width of the busy road will be increased from 7 metres to 14 metres, will include construction of storm-water drains

The Hindu Bureau

The Madambakkam Road will be connected to the G.S.T. Road via Rajakilpakkam, Madambakkam and East Tambaram. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Work on widening the Madambakkam Road from the Rajakilpakkam junction on Velachery-Tambaram Road is expected to commence shortly.

The ₹13.5-crore work, under which the width of the busy road will be increased from 7 metres to 14 metres, will include construction of storm-water drains (SWD), said an official in the Highways Department. 

“The road will be connected to the G.S.T. Road via Rajakilpakkam, Madambakkam and East Tambaram. If it is widened, then motorists taking G.S.T. Road and heading to areas in south Chennai can take it. On completion, the Eastern Bypass will serve a similar purpose. At present, the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road is used by motorists to take a detour if the G.S.T. Road is jammed,” said another official. 

However, land will since the carriageway was wide enough on either side. The storm-water drain has only been constructed in portions and had not been done in a professional manner. “It is an open drain in many places,” the official said.

R. Malolan, a resident of Rajakilpakkam, said along with widening of the road, proper traffic signals should be installed to ensure safety of local residents. “Road markings must be made and pedestrian crossings identified so that people can cross the road with peace of mind. This is very important since both sides have a bit of development,” he said. 

