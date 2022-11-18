Madambakkam panchayat president hacked to death in Kancheepuram

An unidentified gang murdered the 48-year-old panchayat president of Madambakkam on Thursday night, while he was walking in his locality. Manimangalam police of Kancheepuram district have formed a special police team to nab the offenders.
ADVERTISEMENT
A senior police official of Kancheepuram district said Venkatesan alias ‘Sketch’ Venkatesan, had won the post of president of Madambakkam panchayat as an Independent candidate, standing in the Puratchi Bharatan Party.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
- North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
- 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
On Thursday night, the victim was walking in Raghavendra Nagar, Adhanur when an unidentified gang wielding knives waylaid and murdered him. He was killed on the spot.
The Manimangalam police have taken the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on.
ADVERTISEMENT