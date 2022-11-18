  1. EPaper
Madambakkam panchayat president hacked to death in Kancheepuram

The 48-year-old was walking in his locality on Thursday night, when a gang wielding knives waylaid and murdered him, police said

November 18, 2022 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified gang murdered the 48-year-old panchayat president of Madambakkam on Thursday night, while he was walking in his locality. Manimangalam police of Kancheepuram district have formed a special police team to nab the offenders. 

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district said Venkatesan alias ‘Sketch’ Venkatesan, had won the post of president of Madambakkam panchayat as an Independent candidate, standing in the Puratchi Bharatan Party. 

On Thursday night, the victim was walking in Raghavendra Nagar, Adhanur when an unidentified gang wielding knives waylaid and murdered him. He was killed on the spot. 

The Manimangalam police have taken the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on.

