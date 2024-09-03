Madambakkam land pooling area development scheme to be ready in June 2025: CMDA

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is working on the draft of the Madambakkam Land Pooling Area Development Scheme (LPADS). The draft will be ready by June 2025, and will detail public amenities that are expected to come up, the Authority said on social media recently. After the draft is prepared, the CMDA would invite feedback from the public.

The LPADS allows land owners to pool their properties for redevelopment into a planned area with infrastructure and facilities including roads, parks, schools, and public amenities, as per CMDA.

In response to inquiries about the scheme’s progress and those related to land transaction issues, the CMDA clarified that the draft would outline the reconstitution of plots, including planned infrastructure such as roads, parks, and social amenities. CMDA stated that land transactions were not restricted within the scheme area.

As per Section 39-I of the Act, the draft scheme must be published in the District Gazette within nine months of the declaration of intention, which should be made on December 13, 2024. The draft should be published by June 12, 2025, or the scheme will lapse. The CMDA has stated that the additional six-month period is reserved for addressing special circumstances.

It added that initial meetings with landowners are scheduled for the first week of September 2024 to discuss the scheme’s status and benefits. For further assistance, a designated planning officer would be available to address any concerns, CMDA said.

