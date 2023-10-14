HamberMenu
‘Mad Parade’ advocates the importance on mental wellness

This initiative promoting diversity and resilience within the mental health community was filled with speeches, parai drum beats, dance performances, and a stand-up comedy act

October 14, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of ‘Mad Parade’ organised by The Banyan to mark World Mental Health Day at Elliot’s Beach on Saturday.

Participants of ‘Mad Parade’ organised by The Banyan to mark World Mental Health Day at Elliot’s Beach on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

In a vibrant display of solidarity, Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar came alive with the ‘Mad Parade’ organised by The Banyan, an institution for the homeless and mentally challenged, on Saturday.

This initiative promoting diversity and resilience within the mental health community was filled with speeches, parai drum beats, dance performances, and a stand-up comedy act. According to a release, the event served as a prelude to an event – ‘Mental Health: A Universal Right - A Dialogue with The Banyan’ – aimed at emphasising the fundamental human right to mental health services.

Many joined the parade that walked for roughly a kilometre from the police booth at the beach with slogans such as ‘Healing is not linear’, ‘Mental health is as important as physical health’, and ‘Love yourself’.

At the event, where several National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets participated, Jennifer, a determined chef who struggled with depression, urged the Tamil Nadu government to prioritise inclusivity in employment opportunities for individuals with mental health challenges. She added that she was planning to try for a government job to set an example for the community.

Dr. Anbu Dorai, of The Banyan, highlighted the significance of World Mental Health Day (observed on October 10 annually) and emphasised the need for a nuanced portrayal of mental health in cinema and media platforms. His words underscored the importance of dialogue in fostering a better understanding of mental health issues.

