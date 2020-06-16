Macmillan Colony residents wait for piped drinking water supply

A day ahead before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic came into effect on March 23 officials from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had inspected the house of T.V.S. Jagadeesan at Macmillan Colony Main Road in Gowri Colony in Ullagaram Puzhuthivakkam. CMWSSB should have started work on installing a drinking water pipeline as well as a sewage pipeline connecting them to Jagadeesan’s house and to the main pipelines on the road. But due to the lockdown, the work had to be kept on hold.

Jagadeesan is one of many residents of Macmillan Colony who have applied for new water and sewage connections following an announcement from the local body in January.

According to R. Balachander, secretary, Macmillan Gowri Colony Residents Welfare Association, two dozen residential buildings including independent houses and apartments have got the connections. There are around 180 more residential buildings in Macmillan Colony that are yet to get these connections. “The main pipelines were laid about eight years ago. But, pipeline connections to each residential building had not been provided over these years. Only in January this year, the local body made an announcement that reidents could apply online seeking fresh connections,” says D. Ramakrishnan, president of the Association.

Following repeated requests from Macmillan Gowri Colony Residents Welfare Association to CMWSSB, the latter has started the work but due to the lockdown, the work has been kept on hold.

“We request CMWSSB to expedite the work and complete it at the earliest, once the lockdown is lifted. The houses and apartments that have got the connections are discharging sewage through the sewage pipelines. However, CMWSSB has not started supplying water through thewater pipes,” says Balachander.