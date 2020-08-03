Maanja thread slits policeman’s neck in Padi

Though the police claim to be cracking down on maanja and kite flying in the city, the menace seems to continue unchecked. The latest to be injured due to this are a 42-year-old traffic police constable and his wife. The two fell down after the thread slit the neck of Jayakumar, who was riding a bike on Padi flyover on Sunday evening.

Following the incident, the City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal transferred Villivakkam inspector S. Rajeesh Babu to the control room for failing to crack down on maanja kite flying in his jurisdiction.

Police said Mr. Jayakumar and his wife Maheshwari, a head constable with the Central Crime Branch attached to Greater Chennai City police, were returning from a relative’s house when the incident happened. “We had gone to meet one of our relatives in Korattur. As both of us had duty, we were riding back home around 4 p.m. While we were on Padi flyover, the bike suddenly skidded and both of us fell,” said Ms. Maheshwari.

Though she was injured, she managed to turn around her husband lying motionless. Blood was gushing out of his throat and the maanja thread had encircled his neck. “A car driver came to my help and removed the thread. The driver took us both to the ICF hospital for treatment,” she said.

Since the doctors have used sutures to close the wound on the neck, Mr. Jayakumar is not able to speak. “I have injuries on my hands and legs. We did not see the thread. It is very dangerous,” said Ms. Maheshwari.

Though the city police claim to be taking action against those selling kites and maanja, many are still using them in the city. Police also claimed that they are using binoculars to locate those flying kites and nab them. However, not much is done on the ground. M. Raju, whose 4-year-old son R. Ajay died after maanja slit his throat in 2015, said that he still sees many people flying kites in the evening. “It happens mainly in Kodungaiyur, Perambur and other parts of the city. If someone calls the police, they take action. Otherwise they don’t bother even if they see it,” said Mr. Raju.