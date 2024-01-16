Maadi Poonga, a wall-sized piece of history at Royapuram

January 16, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

Though the young boys playing cricket on the sides of Royapuram’s Maadi Poonga (terrace gardens) may not know of its significance, the long thick wall with a garden is an important landmark. It is the last piece of the wall built by the East India Company.

The decision was made to construct the wall in 1769 and work on this stretch running along Ebrahim Sahib Street-Old Jail Road in north Madras was completed in 1772 by Paul Benfield, the contractor. According to an article in The Hindu, this stretch had seven gates, of which only the one, called the Pulley Gate, survives as the entrance to the Maadi Poonga.

The park has a main portion in the middle that is flanked by two wings. Passageways connect the three portions. The main portion is at different levels and has a kind of a stage that is flanked by two pillars that resemble the Pillars of Ashoka.

The park, which is under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India, is being maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation. According to sources in the civic body, work has also been carried out with the civic body’s capital funds.

“The compound wall was broken and needed repairs. In the 1.7-acre park, we have laid rough granite, built planter boxes and installed lampposts to fix new lamps. On the top portion, a walker’s path is being laid, grass landscaping is done and play apparatus is being installed. The ASI is in the process of restoring the main wall,” explains an official.

Rajendran, a resident, says the Greater Chennai Corporation should ensure that the park has boards explaining its significance in Tamil and English. Children and youngsters should be taught its importance in the city’s history. Perhaps, heritage walks could be organised for children of local schools in this park, he adds.

DMK MLA and Minister P. K. Sekarbabu says he has allocated ₹60 lakh from his Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme funds for renovating the park. “We have also created a small green space below the bridge. We are looking to create more green space at Royapuram,” he says.

