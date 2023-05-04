Ma. Subramanian urges Union Health Minister to guide NMC to consider proposal to start MD course in Diabetology at MMC

May 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has urged the Union Health Minister to “guide” the National Medical Commission (NMC) to consider a proposal from Tamil Nadu to start MD in Diabetology, Nutrition and Metabolism at Madras Medical College (MMC) and issue necessary orders to start the course in the forthcoming academic year.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on May 4, Mr. Subramanian said the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University had sent a proposal to NMC for inclusion of the speciality of ‘Diabetology, Nutrition and Metabolism’ in the first schedule of Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000. The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu had requested NMC to consider the proposal favourably and issue orders to enable the university to start the course.

The NMC, in its letter dated February 23, 2022, stated that the request had not been acceded to, as this would downgrade all the existing courses. Following this, the Health Department filed an appeal to the Secretary of NMC.

He requested the Union Minister to guide NMC to consider the proposal favourably to enable the university to start the course in the forthcoming academic year as per section 28 (5) of the Guidelines of NMC for dealing with appeals preferred to the Central government under NMC Act, 2019.

Noting that the prevalence of diabetes was about 10.4% in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said in the letter, “In the past few years, both our State and Central governments have been focusing on detection and early treatment of non communicable diseases like diabetes in their health policies. Hence, starting an MD (Diabetology, Nutrition and Metabolism) course will increase the number of professional healthcare providers available in this speciality in the country.”

He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the first State in the country to start a full-time two-year diploma in Diabetology at MMC’s Institute of Diabetology in 1986. The creation of a new MD course would help in the conversion of the already existing Medical Council of India-recognised diploma seats into degree seats, thereby helping in creating more teaching faculty in this specialty as per NMC norms. Such a MD course would be different from training in MD General Medicine, MD Community Medicine and DM Endocrinology, he said.