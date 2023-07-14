Ma. Subramanian to put forward 14 demands of the State to Centre at health conference on July 14

July 14, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian will put forward 14 demands to the Union government during the 15th health conference to be held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Friday (July 14).

According to a press release, the conference would be chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya and would be attended by State health ministers. While reiterating the State’s opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Mr. Subramanian would register the State’s objection to the Draft National Medical Commission (Establishment of Medical Colleges and Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating and Increase of Seats for Medical Education) Regulations 2023 that was recently circulated for public opinion.

He would also put forward the objection to the Draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations and NMC Graduate Medical Regulations 2023 (notification for common counselling). He would seek surrendering of vacant All India Quota MBBS seats to the State. For new infrastructure, the State is demanding establishment of 50 new rural Primary Health Centres (PHC), 50 new urban PHCs, 1,000 new urban health sectors and an equal number of new rural health sub centres.

Establishment of an additional 100 bed critical care block in Chennai at the Government Royapettah Hospital under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission would be among the demands.