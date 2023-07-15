ADVERTISEMENT

Ma. Subramanian meets Union Health Minister, submits demands

July 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Ma. Subramanian with Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya during the 15th health conference in Dehradun on Saturday and submitted a memorandum containing 14 demands of the State government. The State registered its objection to NEET and sought establishment of new government medical colleges in six districts and surrendering of vacant All India Quota MBBS seats to the State. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US