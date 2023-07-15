HamberMenu
Ma. Subramanian meets Union Health Minister, submits demands

July 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya during the 15th health conference in Dehradun on Saturday and submitted a memorandum containing 14 demands of the State government. The State registered its objection to NEET and sought establishment of new government medical colleges in six districts and surrendering of vacant All India Quota MBBS seats to the State. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were present.

