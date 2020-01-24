M-sand units come under the scanner

The Public Works Department is considering severe action against m-sand manufacturers who are yet to get approval for quality of material.

With the availability of river sand becoming limited, more consumers are turning to m-sand in the State. It is emerging as an alternative to river sand, and contributes to nearly 70-80% of the supply, according to sources in the PWD.

Of the seven river sand quarries approved in the State, only four are being operated.

Moreover, there is not enough demand for imported sand from Malaysia, as transportation cost from Chennai would be expensive, sources said.

Though the number of m-sand manufacturing units have proliferated in the past few years, complaints about the sale of substandard quality of sand continues in several places. In a bid to curb the production of poor quality sand, PWD had asked the manufacturers to register themselves for approval.

Bridging the gap

The State has a demand for about 32,000 truckloads of sand. At present, m-sand is bridging the gap in the shortage of river sand, and nearly 28,000 truckloads of m-sand are being supplied.

So far, PWD’s assessment committee has certified 216 m-sand manufacturing units for the quality of material produced. Consumers may check about units that have certification of quality for m-sand at their respective district collectorates.

Manufacturing units must apply for quality approval to the PWD within 30 days of operation, officials said. The Department had insisted that m-sand be sold only after certification is obtained from the PWD committee. It had announced a few weeks ago that action would be initiated against those who manufacture m-sand without quality approval.

However, it has received only 70 fresh applications from m-sand manufacturing units across the State, and they are being processed for certification. PWD is considering measures to take severe action against those operating without certification.

There are nearly 1,000 m-sand manufacturing units across the State. M-sand is being sold for an average price of ₹35 per cubic foot. It is sold for a cheaper price in places such as Karur (₹28/cft), where there are more units. However, in places like Chennai, it is priced up to ₹42 per cft.

The m-sand policy, which aims to promote sales of m-sand, and put in place regulations against the production of poor quality m-sand, is under scrutiny by the State government, the officials added.