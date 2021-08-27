M-sand lorry owners’ appeal to government

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 01:20 IST

About 4,000 crusher units were functioning without license

Members of the Tamil Nadu M-Sand Lorry Owners’ Association have said that the State government should consider the online sale of minor minerals and streamline M-sand sales.

Only 353 manufacturing units are operating with approval in the State. About 4,000 crusher units are functioning without license, leading to sub-standard quality M-sand in the market, the members said.

At a press meet held in the city, S. Yuvaraj, the association’s president, said several loads of M-sand were being transported to Kerala and Karnataka, daily, despite a court order discouraging such transport to other States.

About 4,000 such loads are illegally sent to Karnataka from Hosur belt, he said. Moreover, a consignment of blue metal is awaiting approval at the Chennai port to be transported to Bangladesh.

As only a few river sand quarries are operated in the State, M-sand lorry loads are being supplied for construction activities. On average, the demand for M-sand is nearly 25,000 lorry loads every day.

This has led to the mushrooming of unapproved manufacturing units, incurring severe losses to the State government.

“We have made representations to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take measures to streamline the sales of M-sand and also put an end to transport of minerals to other States. The online system should be followed like in other States to improve availability of quality sand in Tamil Nadu,” he added.