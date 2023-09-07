M. S. Swaminathan Award for Environment Protection presented to former IAS officer

September 07, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Madras East and Cavinkare Private Ltd on Wednesday conferred the Dr. M. S. Swaminathan Award for Environment Protection 2023 to former IAS officer T. Vijay Kumar, who is also Executive Vice-Chairman, RySS and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, Andhra Pradesh.

Accepting the award on behalf of the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, he said 14% of farmers in that State had switched over to natural farming that was backed by science. Thanks to the support of the government, farmers were able to grow three crops a year even in semi-arid and rain-fed areas due to this.

He spoke about the importance of natural farming, especially in the backdrop of global warming. “Around 34% of global warming is due to the system of food production and the only solution to this is to mimic mother nature in the way we farm. We have to move away from chemical farming to natural farming. This was enunciated long ago by Professor M. S. Swaminathan,” he added.

Sowmya Swaminathan, chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation said climate change was something that affects everyone. Climate anxiety is seen among youngsters as they don’t know what kind of planet they will have to live on. “At the global-level, there have been many discussions, however, we also have to think of what we can do at the local-level. We must find solutions to manmade problems. The Foundation was ready to work with the Club on projects for making a change,” she said.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, recalled working alongside Prof. Swaminathan in Parliament. She said that this indiscriminate destruction of nature must stop, for which there has to be a change of policy at the State-level and national-level. It is a great achievement that 14% of the farmers in Andhra Pradesh have shifted to natural farming. “With climate change, the problem is aggravating, and we need to stop, think and act to reverse the damages we have caused.“

Cavinkare president C.K. Ranganthan, Club president Babu Krishnamoorthy, Secretary Revathi Sanjeev, director (environment) Rajesh S. Sundrani and award committee chairperson Rupa Ramamurthy were present on the occasion.

