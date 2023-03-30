M. Ct. P. Chidambaram presented Order of the Lion of Finland award

March 30, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

Honorary Consul of Finland M. Ct. P. Chidambaram was presented with the Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finland by the Honorary Consul of Finland at a function in Chennai on Thursday.

Ambassador of Finland Ritva Koukku-Ronde presented the highest award announced by Finland President Sauli Niinisto to Mr. Chidambaram.

Ms. Koukku-Ronde appreciated Mr. Chidambaram, who by being the Honorary Consul for two decades, had helped in promoting trade, culture and tourism as also helping in connecting with the political and administrative setup in the State. She highlighted the warm reception Mr. Chidambaram and his family provided to her at their native place in Karaikudi.

Mr. Chidambaram, accepting the honour, thanked his parents. He considered his main achievement as the help rendered to Nokia and their three vendor companies set up the factories in the State, Mr. Chidambaram said it helped in creation of more than 15,000 jobs as well as indirect employment for 15,000 people.

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan congratulating Mr. Chidambaram, who is a scion of a legendary family that started Indian Overseas Bank, said Nokia, which was initially planning to go to Maharashtra, was brought to the State through his efforts. This helped change the business eco system in the State.

A. Manickam, former Indian Ambassador to Finland, spoke about the social innovations of Finland.

The honour is given in recognition of his contribution in fostering economic, cultural and people to people ties between Finland and India from the context of the State.