M. Annadurai takes over as Indian Oil’s Executive Director for T.N. and Puducherry

February 06, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

M. Annadurai has taken over as Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. With a career spanning over three decades with the company, Mr. Annadurai brings a wealth of experience in sales (retail, institutional business and lubes), operations, and aviation.

A mechanical engineer from College of Engineering, Guindy, he also holds a masters degree in business administration in finance from University of Madras. His extensive pan-India marketing expertise includes notable assignments in Gujarat, Karnataka, and his home State, Tamil Nadu, a press release said.

