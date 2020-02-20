M. Anandakrishnan proposed as Senate nominee for Madras University’s Vice Chancellor search panel

Former Anna University Vice Chancellor (VC) M. Anandakrishnan is one of the proposed Senate nominees of the University of Madras’ VC search panel.

On Thursday, a special Senate meeting will be held to name a nominee for the panel. Prof. Anandakrishnan confirmed that the AUT and MUTA (both teachers’ associations) representatives had approached him and he had given his consent.

Last week, the Syndicate unanimously approved P. Ramasamy, former VC of Alagappa University, as its nominee for the search panel. He was earlier the head of Biotechnology Department of the University of Madras.

The present VC Duraisamy’s tenure will end on May 24. He helmed the University at a time when the institution was deep in the red in debt. At one point the university could not pay the salary of its employees or settle the pension of its non-teaching staff.

Mr. Ramasamy’s nomination came after one of the members from an aided college proposed the name of an industrialist. Mr. Duraisamy had to read out the requirements for nomination to the panel and clarify that the person should be an academician, sources said. Following it, there were discussions and Mr. Ramasamy’s name was proposed. The Syndicate decided not to go for a vote and instead accepted the choice, sources added.