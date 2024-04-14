Luz shopkeepers driven into a corner

April 14, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

This is counter-intuitive. One can miss clutter when one’s immediate surroundings have been suddenly rid of it. Luz Corner is now free of clutter, and it is not Luz Corner anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shops around the junction have dwindled. The feet that rush to these shops have thinned. Massive machines that swear allegiance to CMRL and its Metro Rail project are the defining feature of the landscape.

Long ago, when Metro Rail work was going on at Anna Salai, a majority of shop keepers shifted to other localities, here at Luz Corner this reporter finds shopkeepers that are in no mood to leave the area even though their business has taken a battering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am glad we found a space just opposite the road as we were one of the early outlets that moved out when Metro Rail work started. Something is better than nothing,” says a person managing the cash counter at RR Pharmacy.

A woman running a pavement shop selling fancy jewellery points to the mark made by the construction company to show their space has been designated for demolition, but till the last day she wants to make the most of what his stretch has given her family all these years.

Gani clothing store has three outlets in Luz, each of them equally impacted by the infrastructure work. One of the outlets will have to be closed for the next 10 days as a major drilling work is under way and the staff are staring at a pay cut on account of this development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voices about reinventing their business during tough times is strident among shopkeepers.

Just before Metro Rail work began, Noor Cut Pieces opened a YouTube channel.

Liyaqath R. from the store says he has created a WhatsApp group with more than 60 regular shoppers as members. “A majority of our customers think we have shut shop or relocated from here, so it is important we communicate with them. We have started door delivery within a five-kilometre radius,” says Liyaqath, adding that the shop has been in the locality for 20 years and they do not plan to move out. “These are tough times but you can’t expect to find a shop after five years, so we will hold on, come what may,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few metres away is Vijayalakshmi Enterprises, which sits next to Butterfly Home Appliances. Venkatraman D. hopes to continue working from the same locality till he can meet the educational expenses of his growing children. In the meantime, he has asked his customers to come in the evening hours, after 5 p.m., for any repair work as the traffic would not bother them at that time of day. “One grouse of customers is where to park, so I have requested that the customers be allowed to park their vehicles at a building next to mine,” says Venkatraman, who has been in the business for over two decades.

Girish P., the second generation owning Rex Fashions, says a WhatsApp group by the name “CMRL Mylapore/Mandaveli temp forum” was started to discuss issues concerning shops. The group has members of residents associations and shopkeepers as well.

While Girish agrees that shops have to get used to the changes happening around them, his request to CMRL is that they communicate with them regularly. “Almost every day, some new changes happen at the work site and we are caught unawares. Letting us know will allow us to pass on the information to our customers and be better prepared,” he says. Currently, with the barricades firmly in place, only bikes and bicycles can squeeze their way through.

He says many traffic marshals do not know the area well to guide people. “We also want CMRL to ensure markings on passages and allow them to put signages of shops on the barricades,” says Girish, adding that Rex has been in the locality since 1982.

“We too hope to continue from the same space but the going is tough,” he adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.