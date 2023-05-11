ADVERTISEMENT

Lungs transported from Coimbatore to Chennai in 1.5 hours

May 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The organ was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare with the help of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police

The Hindu Bureau

The lungs of a patient declared brain dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore were airlifted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, on Wednesday for a transplantation that was performed within 90 minutes.

The organ was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare with the help of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The airlifted lung was transplanted into a 78-year-old man who was on ECMO for around two months as he was suffering from non-resolving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The transplant was successfully performed by the team of KR. Balakrishnan, Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, and Apar Jindal, Clinical Director of lung transplant, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at MGM Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US