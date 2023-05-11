Lungs transported from Coimbatore to Chennai in 1.5 hours

May 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The lungs of a patient declared brain dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore were airlifted to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, on Wednesday for a transplantation that was performed within 90 minutes.

The organ was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare with the help of the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. The airlifted lung was transplanted into a 78-year-old man who was on ECMO for around two months as he was suffering from non-resolving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The transplant was successfully performed by the team of KR. Balakrishnan, Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant & Mechanical Circulatory Support, and Apar Jindal, Clinical Director of lung transplant, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at MGM Hospital.

