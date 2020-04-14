L&T supplies beds, ventilators

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has supplied 100 semi-fowler bed with mattress and lines, 2 ventilators, 7 Bipap ventilators, and 20 multiparameter monitors to King Institute as per the directive of the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department. L&T will also supply 8 more ventilators shortly, the company said.
It has also supplied 35 COVID-19 test kits and has provided 10,000 N95 masks so far, out of a total of 30,000 N95 masks to be supplied.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.