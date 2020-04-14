L&T supplies beds, ventilators

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has supplied 100 semi-fowler bed with mattress and lines, 2 ventilators, 7 Bipap ventilators, and 20 multiparameter monitors to King Institute as per the directive of the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department. L&T will also supply 8 more ventilators shortly, the company said.

It has also supplied 35 COVID-19 test kits and has provided 10,000 N95 masks so far, out of a total of 30,000 N95 masks to be supplied.